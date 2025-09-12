Bolsonaro sentenced in Brazil, a blackout in Cuba and more top photos this week from Latin America

Sept. 5-11, 2025 Haitians displaced by gang violence in the capital took shelter in a government building as a ban…

Sept. 5-11, 2025

Haitians displaced by gang violence in the capital took shelter in a government building as a ban on U.S. commercial flights was extended due to the risk that gangs might attack flights. Supporters reacted to Brazil’s Supreme Court sentencing former President Jair Bolsonaro to more than 27 years in prison after convicting him of attempting a coup to remain in office despite his 2022 electoral defeat.

This gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch, based in Mexico City.

