Body recovered in Wyoming lake is believed to be a Minnesota kayaker missing for over a year

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A body believed to be a Minnesota kayaker who disappeared at Jackson Lake in western Wyoming more than a year ago has been found by a recovery team.

Wesley Dopkins, 43, of St. Paul, was last seen paddling on the lake on June 15, 2024, according to Grand Teton National Park officials.

His foldable kayak, paddle and dry bag were found floating on the lake’s east side soon after he disappeared. A search using a helicopter, boats, ground teams and dogs did not find him at that time, park officials said Tuesday in a statement.

A nonprofit search and recovery organization found the body Sunday and recovered it Monday from a depth of about 420 feet (130 meters).

Official identification by the Teton County Coroner’s Office was still pending, but “characteristics of the remains” and where they were found suggested they were Dopkins’, according to the statement.

Dopkins was not wearing a life jacket when he was seen paddling from Elk Island to Waterfalls Canyon on the west shore. What happened to him is still unknown, but hypothermia is a common hazard in chilly Wyoming waters.

Jackson Lake is a large reservoir on the Snake River at the foot of the Teton Range in Grand Teton National Park.

