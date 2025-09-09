A firefighter dies after a cardiac emergency in the line of duty at the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A firefighter working at the scene of a wildfire burning since July at…

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A firefighter working at the scene of a wildfire burning since July at the Grand Canyon died Monday after suffering a cardiac emergency, authorities said.

The firefighter was actively involved in fire suppression repair near the North Rim Entrance Station at the time, the Dragon Bravo Fire incident management team said in a news release. A paramedic attempted to revive him but was unsuccessful, it said.

The National Park Service is investigating the death in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Fire suppression repair restores land disturbed by firefighting by dismantling bulldozer piles, stabilizing soil and reestablishing vegetation.

The fire was sparked by lightning on July 4. Authorities initially managed it by clearing out vegetation to improve forest conditions. A week later, dry and windy conditions helped fan the flames, prompting evacuations of visitors and employees at Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim. The historic Grand Canyon Lodge and dozens of cabins were destroyed.

The fire had burned 227 square miles (589 square kilometers) as of Monday. It was 80% contained.

A bipartisan slate of Arizona’s elected officials has questioned the handling of the fire, suggesting more could have been done early on. Gov. Katie Hobbs met with federal officials and said U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum committed to an independent review.

