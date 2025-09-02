2 killed, 5 wounded when man opened fire in casino parking lot in Texas, authorities say

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Authorities on Monday were trying to determine why a man opened fire in the parking…

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Authorities on Monday were trying to determine why a man opened fire in the parking lot of a casino in a Texas border city over the weekend, killing two people and wounding at least five others.

Keryan Rashad Jones, 34, was arrested during a traffic stop several hours after the shooting late Saturday night at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, authorities said.

Jones was arrested Sunday morning following a pursuit by authorities near Stockdale, which is about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Eagle Pass, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones faces two counts of capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said.

It was unclear where Jones was being held and whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez said that what led to the shooting is still under investigation.

The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas Police Department is leading the investigation and said the casino will remain closed while the investigation continues.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.