Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski launches bid for lieutenant governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, who passed up a chance to run for the open governor’s seat, announced Wednesday that she instead will go for the No. 2 slot in 2026.

Godlewski is the first candidate from either party to announce for lieutenant governor, although others are considering getting in. The seat is open since the incumbent, Sarah Rodriguez, is running for governor.

Godlewski, 43, was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers as secretary of state in March 2023 after the incumbent resigned less than three months into his term. Unlike in most states, the office does not run elections in Wisconsin and has almost no official duties.

Godlewski previously served as state treasurer from 2019 to 2023, another office with almost no duties, and ran for U.S. Senate in 2022. She dropped out of the race to clear the way for then-Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to win the nomination. Barnes lost in the general election and is now among those considering a run for governor.

The winner of next year’s Aug. 11 Democratic and Republican primary election for lieutenant governor will be paired with the winner of each party’s primary for governor. They will then run as a ticket in the November election.

Evers announced last month that he won’t seek a third term as governor in the battleground state, creating an open race next year.

Rodriguez, the current lieutenant governor, announced her candidacy for governor last month. Other high profile Democrats considering a run include Attorney General Josh Kaul, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, state Sen. Kelda Roys and Barnes.

Longshot candidate Ryan Strnad, who has worked as a beer vendor at Milwaukee Brewer games for nearly 40 years, launched his bid for governor last week. He argues that Wisconsin voters will embrace him as a symbol of the working class because he works two other jobs alongside his vendor gig.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and manufacturer Bill Berrien are the highest profile announced Republican candidates. But U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a former state senator and close ally of President Donald Trump, is taking steps to run.

Evers’ decision not to seek reelection is having a domino effect on other constitutional offices. So far, the races for governor, lieutenant governor and now secretary of state will have no incumbent in 2026. If Kaul runs for governor, the attorney general’s office would also be open.

Republican Treasurer John Leiber is expected to run for reelection.

Associated Press writer Todd Richmond contributed to this report.

