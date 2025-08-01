Top photos this week from Latin America and the Caribbean

Colombia’s former President Alvaro Uribe was convicted of witness tampering and bribery in a historic trial. Latin American nations with…

Colombia’s former President Alvaro Uribe was convicted of witness tampering and bribery in a historic trial. Latin American nations with a Pacific coast braced for a tsunami that never materialized after one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded, off the coast of Russia. Meanwhile, Chilean investigators closed in on the notorious Venezuelan gang targeted by Trump.

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.