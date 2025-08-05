The Latest: House committee issues subpoenas for Epstein files, depositions with Clintons and others

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the Department of Justice on Tuesday for files in the sex trafficking investigation into Jeffrey…

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the Department of Justice on Tuesday for files in the sex trafficking investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, part of a congressional probe that lawmakers believe may show links to President Donald Trump and other former top officials.

The Republican-controlled committee also issued subpoenas for depositions with former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and eight former top law enforcement officials.

The committee’s actions showed how even with lawmakers away from Washington on a monthlong break, interest in the Epstein files is still running high. Trump has repeatedly tried to move past the Justice Department’s decision not to release a full accounting of the investigation, but lawmakers from both parties, as well as many in the president’s political base, have refused to let it go.

Here’s the latest:

House committee issues subpoenas for Epstein files, depositions with Clintons and other officials

The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Justice for files in the sex trafficking investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s part of a congressional probe that lawmakers believe may show links to President Trump and other former top officials.

The Republican-controlled committee also issued subpoenas for depositions with former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and eight former top law enforcement officials. The committee’s actions showed how even with lawmakers away from Washington on a monthlong break, interest in the Epstein files is still running high.

▶ Read more about Congress and the Epstein files

Abortion rights group aim to probe Trump administration on medication abortion

Major reproductive rights groups announced Tuesday that they’d filed requests to probe the Trump administration’s communications about medication abortion and emergency abortion care.

Democracy Forward and Reproductive Freedom For All filed a host of Freedom of Information Act requests for records from the FDA and U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services about key political appointees, including FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz.

Makary has expressed openness to re-examining access to the major abortion pill mifepristone, most recently telling PBS “we can’t promise we’re not going to act on that data that we have not yet seen.” This is despite decades of evidence showing the drug is both safe and effective.

The move by abortion rights groups also comes after the Trump administration in June announced it would revoke a guidance directing hospitals to provide emergency abortions for women when they’re necessary to stabilize their medical condition.

“The public has a right to know how and why the Trump-Vance administration is targeting vital health care and reproductive access,” Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, said in a statement.

In rejecting jobs report, Trump follows his own playbook of discrediting unfavorable data

When the coronavirus surged during Trump’s first term, he called for a simple fix: Limit the amount of testing so the deadly outbreak looked less severe. When he lost the 2020 election, he had a ready-made reason: The vote count was fraudulent.

And on Friday, when the July jobs report revisions showed a distressed economy, Trump had an answer: He fired the official in charge of the data and called the report of a sharp slowdown in hiring “phony.”

Trump has a go-to playbook if the numbers reveal uncomfortable realities, and that’s to discredit or conceal the figures and to attack the messenger — all of which can hurt the president’s efforts to convince the world that America is getting stronger.

“Our democratic system and the strength of our private economy depend on the honest flow of information about our economy, our government and our society,” said Douglas Elmendorf, a Harvard University professor who was formerly director of the Congressional Budget Office. “The Trump administration is trying to suppress honest analysis.”

▶ Read more about Trump’s response to unfavorable data

Defending Texas GOP’s mid-decade redistricting, Trump says ‘We are entitled to five more seats’

President Trump defended Texas Republicans’ decision to redraw the state’s congressional map mid-decade, pointing to Democratic-led states where he says Republicans are underrepresented.

“They did it to us,” Trump said in a TV interview Tuesday.

But in many of the states Trump referenced — including California — partisan lawmakers are not in charge of drawing district lines.

During the same interview, Trump also lashed out at Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who welcomed Texas Democrats to his state after they left to block a vote on the new map. Trump called Pritzker “probably the dumbest of all governors.”

Trump says ‘I’d like to run’ for president again

Touting his 2024 win and “the best poll numbers,” Trump told CNBC that “I’d like to run again.”

But asked by the hosts if he will, Trump replied, “Probably not.”

The back-and-forth came as Trump heralded his 2024 win in Texas, a record he said “they say won’t be beaten unless I run again.”

And Trump threatens to raise tariffs on India within 24 hours

Trump said on CNBC that higher tariffs could be coming for India.

Last week, Trump said the U.S. said it would impose a 25% tariff on goods from India, plus an additional import tax because of India’s purchasing of Russian oil.

“I think I’m going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours because they’re buying Russian oil, they’re fueling the war machine,” Trump said Tuesday. “And if they’re going to do that, then I’m not going to be happy.”

The 25% tariffs were part of a flurry of trade activity that included a series of executive actions regarding Brazil, copper and shipments of goods worth less than $800, as well as a reduced 15% tax on imports from South Korea, including its autos.

Trump threatens eventual 200% tariffs on pharma

The U.S. president said imported pharmaceutical drugs could eventually face tariffs as high as 200%.

“We want pharmaceuticals made in our country,” Trump said in the CNBC interview.

Trump said tariffs on pharmaceuticals will be “initially small,” but that he would hike it to 150% or 200% over the subsequent year and a half.

The president also said he would announce tariffs on semiconductors and computer chips.

Trump says EU will pay 35% tariffs if $600B investments don’t come through

Trump told CNBC hosts that 35% tariffs will kick in with the European Union if they don’t make good on promised investments in U.S. goods.

The president was asked what “teeth” were in deals to force European officials to make good on their pledges.

Trump initially said the EU was paying $650 billion but then rounded the figure down to $600 billion.

“We’re a rich country again,” Trump said, adding that the $600 billion investment can go in “anything I want.”

Trump floats ‘Kevin and Kevin’ for Fed chair

The president said he was considering four people for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s replacement.

Among the top on his list are his current economics director, Kevin Hassett, and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh.

“I think Kevin and Kevin, both Kevins are very good,” Trump said during an interview on CNBC Tuesday morning.

He said two other people were in consideration. Not one of them: current Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has indicated to Trump that he wants to stay where he is.

“It’ll be one of four people,” he said. “We’re going to make a decision soon.”

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.