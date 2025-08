LOS ANGELES (AP) — Popular 1980s actor Loni Anderson of the hit TV series “WKRP in Cincinnati” has died.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Popular 1980s actor Loni Anderson of the hit TV series “WKRP in Cincinnati” has died.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.