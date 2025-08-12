Police in Southern California find $30K worth of Labubus stolen from warehouse

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — A police department in Southern California recovered about $30,000 worth of Labubu dolls that were stolen…

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — A police department in Southern California recovered about $30,000 worth of Labubu dolls that were stolen from a warehouse, the agency announced this week.

The collectible items have recently surged in popularity. The Labubus were stolen in a series of trips that spanned multiple days, the Chino Police Department said in a social media post. Two suspects, both minors, were later identified as workers at the warehouse, the department said.

Law enforcement found the items at a home in Upland, a city in the state’s Inland Empire.

The announcement comes as authorities in Los Angeles County investigate a separate incident in which thieves stole about $7,000 worth of the toothy little monsters from a store in La Puente.

Chino Police obtained a search warrant to enter the home in Upland, the agency said. One suspect attempted to flee but later surrendered, the department said. The other was apprehended in a nearby city Tuesday, days after detectives searched the home, police said. Both were booked in San Bernardino County juvenile hall for suspected burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Detectives found 14 boxes of stolen items and evidence indicating the suspects were planning to resell and ship the collectibles across the country, the department said.

The Labubu, created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, was first introduced in 2015 and is sold by China’s Pop Mart.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.