Police arrest LA burglary crew suspected in nearly 100 break-ins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles law enforcement agencies have arrested a burglary crew linked to nearly 100 break-ins across the region, officials announced Monday.

Multiple police agencies and the LA County sheriff’s deputies searched eight homes around 5 a.m. Wednesday, arresting seven men between the ages of 22 and 47, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release.

They were all booked on charges including burglary and possession of controlled substances while armed, police said. Another man with an active warrant surrendered two days later, and two other men connected to the burglary crew were already in custody facing attempted murder charges.

The suspects, 10 in total, were all repeat offenders and confirmed gang members, according to police. The crew is linked to at least 92 residential burglaries dating back to 2022, with most incidents occurring in 2024 and 2025.

“What made this takedown possible was the outstanding work of our officers and detectives — communicating across divisions and bureaus, sharing intelligence, and connecting the dots that revealed these burglaries were tied to the same crew,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said in a statement.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who was elected last fall on a platform of cracking down on crime, said in a statement that his office would “not hesitate to seek the maximum penalties under the law.”

During Wednesday’s operation, officials recovered stolen luxury watches, bracelets, high-end purses, wallets and cash. They also found burglary tools like window-breaking devices and handheld radios, large amounts of ammunition and firearms, narcotics, a money counter and multiple cellphones, police said.

Police also served a search warrant in April 2025 at a home linked to the crew and found large numbers of firearms and ammunition as well as stolen credit cards, fake IDs and jewelry.

