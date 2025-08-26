Photos show the aftermath of fatal attacks in Colombia

Mourners attended the funeral of Capt. Francisco Merchan, a police pilot killed when his helicopter was shot down by a…

Mourners attended the funeral of Capt. Francisco Merchan, a police pilot killed when his helicopter was shot down by a dissident faction of the former FARC guerrilla group, in his hometown of Mongua, Colombia. And in Cali, a car bomb exploded outside of an air force base. Firefighters worked the scene and mourners attended a vigil for the victims.

