Photos show Palestinians struggling for food as famine grips Gaza’s largest city

The world’s leading authority on food crises said Friday it has determined that famine is occurring in Gaza City, and is likely to spread to other cities without a ceasefire or an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid. The Israeli military agency for aid coordination denied there is famine in Gaza and called the new findings biased. Here is a look at The Associated Press’ photo documentation of hunger in Gaza over the past months.
Read more about the famine determination here. ___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.