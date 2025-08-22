Live Radio
Photos show Palestinians struggling for food as famine grips Gaza’s largest city

The Associated Press

August 22, 2025, 5:11 AM

The world’s leading authority on food crises said Friday it has determined that famine is occurring in Gaza City, and is likely to spread to other cities without a ceasefire or an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid. The Israeli military agency for aid coordination denied there is famine in Gaza and called the new findings biased. Here is a look at The Associated Press’ photo documentation of hunger in Gaza over the past months.

Read more about the famine determination here. ___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

