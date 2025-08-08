Photos of the scenes after Canyon Fire ignited

HALSEY CANYON, Calif. (AP) — A brush fire in a mountainous area north of Los Angeles and close to popular…

HALSEY CANYON, Calif. (AP) — A brush fire in a mountainous area north of Los Angeles and close to popular recreation spot Lake Castaic ignited and quickly spread Thursday afternoon, forcing thousands of evacuations.

The Canyon Fire comes as a massive wildfire in Central California has become the state’s largest blaze of the year, burning out of control in the Los Padres National Forest.

August and September are typically the most dangerous months for wildfires in the state.

