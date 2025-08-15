Photos of the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held talks Friday in Alaska about…

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held talks Friday in Alaska about the war in Ukraine.

The meeting at a military base in Anchorage could reshape that conflict as well as relations between Moscow and Washington. It was their first summit in four years.

This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.