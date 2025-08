A standoff in Texas over redrawn U.S. House maps escalated as dozens of Democratic lawmakers fled the state to block…

A standoff in Texas over redrawn U.S. House maps escalated as dozens of Democratic lawmakers fled the state to block a vote on a redrawn congressional map sought by President Donald Trump to shore up Republicans’ 2026 midterm prospects.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.