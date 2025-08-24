Photos of crews battling the wildfires in Northern California wine country

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of homes are under evacuation orders and warnings because of wildfires in Northern California…

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of homes are under evacuation orders and warnings because of wildfires in Northern California wine country. Firefighters backed by helicopters were working Sunday to try to contain the blazes amid dry, hot weather. Cal Fire says the Pickett Fire in Napa County north of San Francisco has grown to more than 10 square miles (25 square kilometers) and was 11% contained.

