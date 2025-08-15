Photos of border patrol arresting a woman selling food and workers at an LA car wash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. border patrol agents made more arrests in Los Angeles and the surrounding area, arresting a…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. border patrol agents made more arrests in Los Angeles and the surrounding area, arresting a woman selling food outside a Home Depot in Los Angeles and workers at a car wash in Montebello, California.

The detentions come days after agents jumped out of the back of a truck and made arrests at a Home Depot as part of a raid the agency official called “Operation Trojan Horse.”

Since June, the Los Angeles region has been a battleground in the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration strategy.

