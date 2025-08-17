Photos of Bolivia’s presidential and legislative elections

After a campaign overshadowed by economic troubles, Bolivians voted on Sunday for a new president and parliament in elections that…

After a campaign overshadowed by economic troubles, Bolivians voted on Sunday for a new president and parliament in elections that could see a right-wing government elected for the first time in over two decades. Candidates Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga, Samuel Doria Medina and Andronico Rodríguez voted at their respective polling stations, while former President Evo Morales, who’s barred from running, did the same in the country’s Chapare region.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

