Photos of Bolivia’s presidential and legislative elections

The Associated Press

August 17, 2025, 7:03 PM

After a campaign overshadowed by economic troubles, Bolivians voted on Sunday for a new president and parliament in elections that could see a right-wing government elected for the first time in over two decades. Candidates Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga, Samuel Doria Medina and Andronico Rodríguez voted at their respective polling stations, while former President Evo Morales, who’s barred from running, did the same in the country’s Chapare region.

