Photos of Abrego Garcia turning himself in at ICE office surrounded by family and supporters

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kilmar Abrego Garcia turned himself in at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Baltimore on Monday. He was accompanied by his wife, brother and supporters who were protesting the Trump administration’s plan to deport him to Uganda.

Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported to a prison in his native El Salvador, but returned to the U.S. only to face human smuggling charges that his lawyers have called preposterous and vindictive. He was released from a Tennessee jail on Friday, and ICE told his attorneys he should report to authorities on Monday for deportation.

