Photos from the Texas Legislature as Republicans push for new political maps

The Associated Press

August 19, 2025, 3:48 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers this week are considering Republicans’ efforts to redraw congressional districts as President Donald Trump wants. Democrats returned to the Texas Capitol after a two-week walkout that stalled a vote on the a new political map that could give Republicans more U.S. House seats. California Democrats have countered with their own proposed map that is favorable to their party.

