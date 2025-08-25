Photos by journalist Mariam Dagga

Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 25, 2025, 8:06 AM

Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza killed 19 people on Monday, including four journalists, according to health officials. Among the victims was Mariam Dagga, a freelance visual journalist for The Associated Press.

The Israeli military said its troops carried out a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and that it would conduct an investigation into the incident.

