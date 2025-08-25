Photos by journalist Mariam Dagga

Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza killed 19 people on Monday, including four journalists, according to health officials. Among…

Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza killed 19 people on Monday, including four journalists, according to health officials. Among the victims was Mariam Dagga, a freelance visual journalist for The Associated Press.

The Israeli military said its troops carried out a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and that it would conduct an investigation into the incident.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

