Photos by journalist Mariam Dagga

Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza killed 19 people on Monday, including four journalists, according to health officials. Among the victims was Mariam Dagga, a freelance visual journalist for The Associated Press.
The Israeli military said its troops carried out a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and that it would conduct an investigation into the incident.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.