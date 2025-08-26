Parents of missing 7-month-old California boy are charged with murder

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a missing 7-month-old boy in Southern California have been charged with murder. The…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a missing 7-month-old boy in Southern California have been charged with murder.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s office charged Jake Haro, 32, and his wife Rebecca Haro, 41, in the death of their son Emmanuel, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

They are also charged with filing a false police report, which is a misdemeanor.

The Haros were scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

The boy hasn’t been found, and authorities said they believe he is dead.

The couple were arrested Friday, a little more than a week after Rebecca Haro told authorities she was changing her son’s diaper outside a store in the San Bernardino County community of Yucaipa when she was assaulted and left unconscious. She told deputies that when she awoke, her son was gone.

Authorities said they later confronted Rebecca Haro about inconsistencies in her account, and that she refused to cooperate. They searched the family’s home in the Riverside County community of Cabazon.

