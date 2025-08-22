Massive explosion at Louisiana automotive supply company forces evacuations

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An explosion Friday at an automotive supply company in southeast Louisiana sent flames into the…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An explosion Friday at an automotive supply company in southeast Louisiana sent flames into the air and a tower of thick black smoke billowed above rural communities, forcing nearby residents and an elementary school to evacuate.

Officials said no injuries have been reported in the fire at Smitty’s Supply just north of the town of Roseland, but that everyone living within a one-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius must evacuate. Roseland, which is home to around 1,100 people, is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Baton Rouge.

“We are monitoring this situation closely. Please follow the guidance of your local officials,” Gov. Jeff Landry posted on X. “We are praying for everyone’s safety.”

Video from WBRZ-TV shows flames engulfing Smitty’s Supply in Arcola, a small unincorporated community. Officials told the media outlet that they were unsure what caused the explosion.

Per the company’s website, Smitty’s Supply delivers “high performance lubricants and automotive parts,” including oils, brake fluid, power steering fluid and antifreeze.

The Tangipahoa Parish School System posted on its Facebook page that the Office of Homeland Security recommended the evacuation of a nearby elementary school.

Buses were sent to shuttle students to the school board office in a nearby town.

