Jury acquits Memphis man charged with organizing the daytime ambush killing of rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A jury found a man not guilty Thursday of organizing the daytime ambush killing of rapper Young Dolph at a Memphis bakery in November 2021.

A Memphis jury deliberated about three hours before finding Hernandez Govan, 45, not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Govan hugged his lawyer and thanked Shelby County Judge Jennifer Mitchell after she told him he was free to go.

Govan was not accused of shooting Young Dolph, but prosecutors claimed he directed the two people who did. The jury was not convinced, however, despite a man’s testimony that Govan hired him to “do the hits” and was going to take $10,000 as his cut.

Govan’s lawyer questioned the quality of the police investigation and the validity of cellphone communications between Govan and the men who shot Young Dolph, arguing that nothing in the communications directly incriminated Govan or tied him to the killings.

“Thankfully the jurors listened, they saw the holes in the case,” said Manny Arora, Govan’s lawyer.

Young Dolph’s killing rattled Memphis

Young Dolph, whose legal name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was a rapper, independent label owner and producer who grew up in Memphis and was admired in the city for his charitable works. The 36-year-old was in his hometown to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to families when his visit to his favorite cookie shop turned into an attack that shocked Memphis and the entertainment world.

Authorities said two men exited a white Mercedes Benz and began shooting at the rapper at the bakery. He died after being shot about 20 times, according to a medical examiner’s report.

After the killing, the bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, turned into a memorial to Young Dolph. He also was honored at a Memphis Grizzlies game and the city named a street after him. Murals of the rapper were painted around the city.

Testifying against Govan was Cornelius Smith Jr., who has admitted to being one of the two shooters who ambushed Young Dolph. Smith previously was the main witness against Justin Johnson, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2024 after Smith named him as the second shooter.

Testimony describes rivalry in the Memphis rap world

Prosecutors the killing as part an effort by Anthony “Big Jook” Mims to get revenge on Young Dolph for diss tracks aimed at Big Jook and the record label he helped run for his brother, rapper Yo Gotti. Smith has testified that Big Jook put out a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph as well as smaller bounties on all the artists at Young Dolph’s record label, Paper Route Empire.

At the earlier trial of Justin Johnson, a prosecutor told jurors Cocaine Muzik Group (now known as Collective Music Group), a rival record label founded by Yo Gotti, wanted Young Dolph to work for them, but he turned them down.

Big Jook was shot and killed outside a restaurant in January 2024. No arrests have been made in his death and he was never charged in Young Dolph’s killing.

Smith testified that “I didn’t know anything about Paper Route having no hits,” before Govan told him about them. He said Govan hired him to “do the hits,” including giving Smith guns for the killing, and was going to take $10,000 as his cut. Govan was also the person who told him and Johnson that Young Dolph would be in Memphis for the Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, so “that’s our opportunity,” Smith said.

Prosecutors introduced as evidence dozens of cellphone communications between Johnson, Smith, Govan and Big Jook ahead of the shooting.

Defense attorney casts doubts on the case

Meanwhile, Govan’s defense attorney, Manny Arora, painted Smith as an unreliable witness and a “pathological liar” who would say anything to try to get a lighter sentence.

Arora pointed to previous testimony where Smith recalled a chance encounter with Big Jook. At the time, Smith implied Big Jook was the person who hired him. After Smith was arrested, his attorney called Big Jook’s attorney and received somewhere between $38,000 and $50,000 in cash. Smith said on Monday that he did not know who had supplied the money.

Smith also testified he previously heard that Govan might be working with the FBI. Arora asked why Smith would take a job from Govan if that were the case. Smith said Govan was “innocent until proven guilty.”

“None of you would buy a pack of gum based on the word of Cornelius Smith,” Arora told the jury during closing arguments.

Smith is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He has pleaded not guilty and does not yet have a trial date.

Arora also questioned why Big Jook was not investigated more closely and cast doubts on the cellphone communications used as evidence at trial. He called a police investigator a liar during closing arguments and said that just because prosecutors have communications involving Govan, it “doesn’t mean you’re in a conspiracy to kill someone.”

Johnson was sentenced last September to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was later sentenced for two other convictions from the trial: conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Young Dolph began his career by releasing numerous mixtapes. His studio albums include his 2016 debut, “King of Memphis.” He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others. Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s “Rich Slave” peaking at No. 4.

