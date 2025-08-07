Iowa shooting, explosion and fire leave 2 dead and 1 critically injured

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) — A shooting and subsequent explosion and fire in a house in western Iowa left two people…

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) — A shooting and subsequent explosion and fire in a house in western Iowa left two people dead and a third critically injured, authorities said.

Dispatchers on Wednesday night received reports of a shooting in Glenwood, a town of roughly 5,000 about 150 miles (241 kilometers) southwest of the Iowa capital of Des Moines. At least two people were shot in the home, Glenwood Police Chief Eric Johansen said in a Wednesday night news conference. An explosion shortly after the shootings led to a raging fire, Johansen said.

A person of interest in the shootings and fire was taken into custody, the chief said. He would not say whether the person arrested was the one critically injured, adding that more information would be released by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is heading the investigation into the killings.

Police have not released the names of those involved. A spokesperson with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said the agency anticipated releasing more information later Thursday.

“This has been determined to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community,” Johansen said.

The police chief said there was a history of law enforcement being called to the house, but he did not disclose the nature of those calls.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.