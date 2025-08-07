Independent candidate for Michigan governor is betting on partisan fatigue in the midterms

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan spent his political career as a Democrat, leading Michigan’s largest Democratic stronghold. But…

But now, he’s become a target of his former party, whose leaders are furious about his decision to run for Michigan governor next year as an independent. Detroit is a power base for Democrats in the battleground state, and some fear Duggan will draw support from their nominee and potentially help the Republican candidate.

Democrats have launched attacks against Duggan, accusing him of being bankrolled by allies of President Donald Trump. But Duggan — who is soon leaving the office he has held since 2014 — says voters of all leanings are tired of partisan fighting.

“It doesn’t actually matter where I go in the state,” Duggan said. “People are angry that their problems are not getting solved because the two parties are so consumed with fighting with each other.”

Duggan had been a major Democratic figure in Michigan with a close working relationship with former President Joe Biden. While there is precedent for independent governors in the U.S., none are currently in office and there has never been one in Michigan.

Duggan spoke recently with The Associated Press about his candidacy, why he’s not running as a Democrat and his positions on key issues.

Why run as an independent?

Duggan said voters are fed up with partisan politics and want an option outside of the two-party system.

He announced his bid a month after Democrats suffered heavy losses in the 2024 election. But, midterm elections tend to favor the party not in power. Democrats have now seized on cuts to Medicaid and SNAP benefits as winning issues in races across the country.

Duggan doesn’t see it that way.

“I mean, it would have been easier to win as a Democrat, but then I’d have just been part of the partisan problem,” Duggan said.

As an example, Duggan pointed to Michigan’s split Legislature, with Republicans in control of the state House and Democrats controlling the state Senate. Only six proposals have become law this year, and the state operating budget is still hung up.

Duggan’s campaign has focused on his independency from both parties and education in the state. Duggan derided Michigan House Democrats who voted against a measure to restrict cellphone usage in schools.

“I don’t really intend to get involved in the national Republican versus Democratic talking points,” he said.

Tariffs in Detroit, and abroad

Several companies in Michigan’s auto industry, centered in Detroit, have reported major losses and expressed worry about tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Auto parts often move across the border between the U.S. and Canada multiple times during manufacturing.

Duggan said tariffs on China and Mexico could push manufacturing to Michigan. However, tariffs on Canada are “devastating,” he said.

“When you put a tariff on Canada, you put a tariff on Michigan,” he said.

He also critiqued the ever-changing nature of Trump’s tariff policies, saying they prevent companies from making educated, long-term investments.

President Trump

Duggan praised current Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her work with the Trump administration, opposing the tariffs on Canada and working with him to get new fighter jets for an air force base. Some Democrats have criticized Whitmer for appearing with Trump multiple times this year.

“I think it’s exactly the right kind of approach,” he said.

Elon Musk

Democrats in Michigan have frequently tied Duggan to Elon Musk; an attempt to undercut Duggan by association with the divisive public figure.

Musk, a former Trump ally, said in July that he would create a third political party. When Duggan responded to Musk on X saying “Now you’ve got my attention,” the Michigan Democratic Party said the mayor was “cozying” up to the richest man in the world.

When asked about exchange, Duggan said his bid is “exactly the opposite” of a third party and said he wants no part of one. As an independent, he would not be responsible for any party majority, he said.

“I’m going to work with whoever wins to build bridges,” he said.

Arab American voters

Michigan is home to one of the largest populations of Arab American voters in the U.S., many of whom are disillusioned with both political parties over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza which has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis.

“The governor doesn’t make policy 6,000 miles away,” Duggan said. “The governor has a great deal to say about the tone of hate speech and threats to individuals — whether it’s the Jewish community, the Arab community — in the state of Michigan.”

Who else is in the race?

Whitmer is term-limited and cannot run for reelection.

The crowded field vying to replace her includes three Democrats — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson — and four Republicans — U.S. Rep. John James, state Senate Leader Aric Nesbitt, former state Attorney General Mike Cox and former Speaker of the state House Tom Leonard.

Running as an independent allowed Duggan to avoid the Democratic primary, but he gave up access to the party’s resources.

He’s well-known in Detroit and the surrounding areas but largely lacks statewide name recognition.

Recent fundraising numbers showed Duggan was competitive with Benson, James and Nesbitt. Only Benson’s campaign raised more than Duggan’s, thanks to $1.1 million she transferred from her Secretary of State campaign account. National Democratic groups, though, are certain to prioritize the Michigan race and pour money in if needed.

“A lot of people in the state are fed up with a two party system,” Duggan said. “And it’s not going to change by electing another Republican or Democrat.”

