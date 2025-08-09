Henriette regains tropical storm strength in the Pacific but is still not forecast to threaten land

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Henriette regained tropical storm strength in the Pacific Ocean well east of Hawaii on Saturday, but…

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Henriette regained tropical storm strength in the Pacific Ocean well east of Hawaii on Saturday, but forecasters said it was still not expected to pose a threat to land.

The storm was located about 630 miles (1,015 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, and was on a west-northwest heading at 16 mph (26 kph).

Its maximum sustained winds were at 40 mph (65 kph), just above the 39 mph (73 mph) threshold at which a system is classified as a tropical storm. Some further strengthening was forecast for the next couple of days.

Tropical Storm Ivo was also moving through the Pacific, southwest of Mexico.

Ivo had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph); was located about 265 miles (425 kilometers) west-southwest of the tip of the Baja California Peninsula; and was moving westward at 7 mph (11 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for either storm, but the Hurricane Center said swells from Ivo would continue to affect the southern part of the peninsula for the next day or so and were “likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.