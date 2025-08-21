Florida gymnastics coach gets 12 years for sexually assaulting underage girls who were his students

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting at least three underage girls who were his…

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting at least three underage girls who were his students was sentenced to 12 years in prison as part of a plea deal on Thursday.

Oscar Olea, 40, reached the deal with prosecutors last week, but the state attempted to withdraw it after two of the three victims said they were dissatisfied with the terms.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alberto Milian denied the request to void the deal and accepted Olea’s guilty plea on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery/sexual activity and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor.

Olea was arrested in February 2024 following a lengthy investigation.

Olea was working as a gymnastics instructor in Key Biscayne in 2011 when the assaults began, prosecutors said. One of the victims was around 12, while the other two were 16.

Two other young girls, ages 4 and 7, also came forward with accusations against Olea, but prosecutors declined to pursue charges because of inconsistencies in their statements, court records show.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.