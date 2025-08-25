Firefighter dies after cardiac emergency while battling Montana wildfire

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A firefighter died after suffering a cardiac emergency while battling a wildfire in southwest Montana. The…

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A firefighter died after suffering a cardiac emergency while battling a wildfire in southwest Montana.

The firefighter was conducting suppression work on the ground, and a paramedic gave him medical aid, authorities said. However, attempts to resuscitate him failed, and he died Sunday afternoon.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was among more than 700 firefighters working on the lightning-caused fire in the Tobacco Root Mountains about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Virginia City, Montana. Gov. Greg Gianforte referred to the firefighter as a “fallen hero” in a statement offering condolences.

Further details of the incident were not immediately released.

The Bivens Creek fire has burned approximately 3 1/2 square miles (9 square kilometers) since Aug. 13 in a remote area with thick timber and numerous dead trees.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.