Cyberattack shuts down Nevada state offices and websites, governor’s office says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A cyberattack caused Nevada’s state offices to close for two days this week and rendered some state websites and phone lines unavailable, the governor’s office said Tuesday.

Agencies will announce when their counters will reopen for in-person services, according to the technology office of Gov. Joe Lombardo, whose website was among those disabled.

The state identified the attack Sunday and said authorities are investigating. Officials were unable to release technical details to protect internal systems during the investigation, the memo said.

There is no evidence that personal information was compromised, it added. Emergency services remained available.

State employees were put on administrative leave Monday. Many returned to work Tuesday, and workers will continue to come back to the office as their computer systems are brought online.

Previous cyberattacks have crippled public services elsewhere in the U.S.

In 2020, for example, an attack on Oregon’s Tillamook County took down its computer systems and website.

And in 2018 a ransomware attack shut down automated 911 dispatching in Baltimore for roughly 17 hours.

