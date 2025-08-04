Arkansas man sentenced to life without parole for 2024 mass shooting at grocery store

FORDYCE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man who killed four people and injured 11 others last year in a mass…

FORDYCE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man who killed four people and injured 11 others last year in a mass shooting at a grocery store was sentenced Monday to life in prison without parole.

A state judge sentenced Travis Eugene Posey to four life sentences for each count of capital murder. Posey was also sentenced to 220 years in prison for 11 counts of attempted capital murder.

Posey pleaded guilty last month to the shooting, which occurred last summer at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, a city of about 3,200 people located 65 miles (104 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

Judge Spencer Singleton handed down the sentence after testimony from family members of victims of the shooting during a hearing in Fordyce.

Posey has been held without bond since the shooting and previously pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

Prosecutors and police have not publicly identified any motive for Posey, who was shot and injured by officers who exchanged fire with him. Police have said he did not appear to have a personal connection to any of the victims.

