Suspected gunman and police officer dead in shooting near the CDC and Emory University, police say

A suspected gunman and a police officer are dead after law enforcement responded to reports of an active shooter near the adjoining campuses of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University on Friday, authorities said.

Emory University Shooting An armed Police officer prepares near the scene of shooting at the Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) AP Photo/Mike Stewart Emory University Shooting Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks at a news conference following a shooting near the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University in Atlanta, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) AP Photo/Jeff Amy Emory University Shooting Police officers block Clifton Road near Emory Hospital as they respond to a shooting near the campuses of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Emory University Shooting FBI agents responds to a shooting near the campuses of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (Ben Hendren/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Ben Hendren/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Emory University Shooting Gwinnett County Police SWAT team members walk inside the scene of a shooting near the campuses of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (Ben Hendren/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Ben Hendren/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Emory University Shooting A CVS employee is escorted by a police officer away from the scene of a shooting near the campuses of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Emory University Shooting Pedestrians comfort each other after a shooting near the campuses of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jenni Girtman/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Jenni Girtman/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Emory University Shooting Law enforcements stand outside the hospital emergency of Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) AP Photo/Mike Stewart Emory University Shooting A law enforcement personnel walks out of the hospital of Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) AP Photo/Mike Stewart Emory University Shooting Armed police officers walk near the scene of shooting at the Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) AP Photo/Mike Stewart Emory University Shooting Emergency vehicles line up near Emory University and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) AP Photo/Jeff Amy Emory University Shooting Police officers walk near the scene of shooting at the Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) AP Photo/Mike Stewart Emory University Shooting Police officers walk near the scene of shooting at the Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) AP Photo/Mike Stewart Emory University Shooting An armed Police officer prepares near the scene of shooting at the Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) AP Photo/Mike Stewart Emory University Shooting An Emergency Medical Service vehicle is seen near the scene of shooting at the Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) AP Photo/Mike Stewart Emory University Shooting Armed police officers walk near the scene of shooting at the Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) AP Photo/Mike Stewart Emory University Shooting The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters sign is seen behind a police line in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) AP Photo/Jeff Amy Emory University Shooting The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters sign is seen behind a police line in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) AP Photo/Jeff Amy Emory University Shooting Emergency vehicles line up near Emory University and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) AP Photo/Jeff Amy Emory University Shooting DeKalb County firefighters gather outside an Emory University medical building in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) AP Photo/Jeff Amy ( 1 /20) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

ATLANTA (AP) — A man opened fire outside the headquarters of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday, leaving bullet impacts in windows across the sprawling campus and killing a police officer before he was found dead in a nearby building, authorities said.

The attack, which unfolded near the neighboring Emory University campus, prompted a massive law enforcement response to one of the nation’s most prominent public health institutions, but no one else was reported to be injured.

Images shared by employees showed multiple CDC buildings with bullet-pocked windows, underscoring the breadth of the damage to a site where thousands of scientists and staff work on critical disease research.

The gunman was found on the second floor of a building across the street from the CDC campus and died at the scene, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. He added that “we do not know at this time whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted.”

The shooter was armed with a long gun, and authorities recovered three other firearms at the scene, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.

The gunman’s motive is still unknown this early in the investigation, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Police declined to name the officer who was killed, but DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson struck at the emotions of the loss.

“This evening, there is a wife without a husband. There are three children, one unborn, without a father,” Cochran-Johnson said.

When the shooting kicked off, staff at a nearby restaurant hunkered down and said they heard a string of gunshots. “It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other,” said Brandy Giraldo, the chief operating officer of The General Muir restaurant.

She then saw people running past her business. Two people paused to warn them of a shooter nearby.

When Anurag Mehta and his wife heard about the shooting, they tried to get to their 3-year-old son in a preschool near the CDC, but they were unable to approach.

“I was thinking that when I left for work this morning, was that the last time I saw my son?” said Mehta, who later learned his son was safe.

The CDC and Emory’s main campus are surrounded by affluent wooded neighborhoods in northeast Atlanta. All three institutions line up along Clifton Road. The area is hard to access, and notoriously traffic-choked, but on Friday few cars were in evidence as a warning siren blared.

Gov. Brian Kemp praised the efforts of first responders.

“Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians,” Kemp said, referring to the shooting at Fort Stewart as well as the CDC campus. “Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are.”

___

This story has been corrected to show the restaurant’s name is spelled The General Muir, not General Miur, and that the campus is in northeast Atlanta.

——

Associated Press writers Safiyah Riddle, Russ Bynum, Mike Stobbe, Alanna Durkin Richer and Jesse Bedayn contributed.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.