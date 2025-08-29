Live Radio
A Mexican’s teen 15th birthday goes viral and more top photos this week from Latin America

The Associated Press

August 29, 2025, 12:19 AM

Aug. 22-28, 2025

A Mexican teen’s 15th birthday turns into a viral stadium bash, deadly attacks in Colombia included a car bombing and the downing of a police helicopter, protesters throw rocks at Argentine President Milei’s convoy while he campaigns, and Brazil hosts the rhythmic gymnastics World Championships, marking the start of the road to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

