6 people dead after a truck crashed into a van carrying members of an Amish group in Michigan

CARO, Mich. (AP) — A pickup truck went through a stop sign and crashed into a van, killing at least six people in a rural area of Michigan, authorities said.

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon in Tuscola County’s Gilford Township, 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Thirteen people were in the two vehicles, including 10 in the van, the sheriff’s office said.

“Multiple passengers were ejected from the van and the pickup,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “At this time there are 6 confirmed fatalities and the condition of the additional patients is unknown.”

The van was carrying members of a local Amish community, Undersheriff Robert Baxter said Wednesday.

“They had a paid driver in the van,” he told The Associated Press. “I’m not sure where they were headed or where they were coming from. They’re county residents.”

Baxter said seven people were taken to a hospital. He had no update on their conditions.

