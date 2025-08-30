$30K worth of merchandise recovered in major Labubu bust, Chino police say

Chino police say they recovered $30,000 worth of highly sought-after Labubu dolls that were stolen from a warehouse.

Click here for updates on this story

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) — Chino police say they recovered $30,000 worth of highly sought-after Labubu dolls that were stolen from a warehouse.

The Labubus were stolen in multiple trips over several days, Chino police said.

Officers served a search warrant at a home in Upland and recovered 14 boxes of stolen merchandise, along with evidence indicating the items were about to be resold and shipped across the country.

The items have since been returned to the rightful owner, Chino police said.

Police said one suspect attempted to flee, but ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.