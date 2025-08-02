2 killed, 6 wounded in shooting at music festival after-party in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A shooting erupted during a music festival after-party in downtown Los Angeles, killing two people and…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A shooting erupted during a music festival after-party in downtown Los Angeles, killing two people and wounding six others early Monday, authorities said.

Authorities first responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to shut down a “big party” after officers saw a person possibly armed with a gun go inside a building in a downtown warehouse district, said Officer Norma Eisenman. That person was arrested at the scene, she said.

The party had been promoted on social media as an unofficial after-party for Hard Summer, a weekend techno-music festival held at Hollywood Park, about 9 miles (14 km) away in Inglewood, KTLA-TV reported.

Shortly after officers had cleared the area, police received a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. When the officers returned, they found one person dead and learned multiple people had been struck by gunfire, Eisenman said in an email.

A male victim died at the scene and a female victim died at a hospital, Eisenman said. Six people were taken to hospitals in unknown condition, she said.

A man told KABC-TV that his 29-year-old son was one of the two people killed.

There was no information about a suspect or a motive. Investigators remained at the scene for hours..

