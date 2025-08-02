2 Kentucky deputies shot while serving warrant. Suspect then took his own life, authorities say

WALTON, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky sheriff’s deputies were shot by a man while serving a warrant at an apartment,…

WALTON, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky sheriff’s deputies were shot by a man while serving a warrant at an apartment, and the man then took his own life, authorities said.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the deputies were in stable condition at a hospital Friday with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were expected to fully recover.

The deputies served the warrant Thursday night at an apartment near Walton, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) south of Cincinnati.

After confirming that the man they were seeking was inside, they breached the front door, only to come under fire, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputies were rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police called a SWAT team to the home as the man barricaded himself inside, the sheriff’s office said.

After evacuating neighboring units, the SWAT team fired gas canisters into the apartment and then sent in a drone, which located the man on the floor in a second-story bedroom. Officers determined that the 39-year-old died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No one else was in the apartment.

The sheriff’s office said the two deputies were “in good spirits and on a pathway to be discharged” from the hospital in a few days.

