What to know about the killings of an ‘American Idol’ music supervisor and her husband in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police officers conducting a welfare check at a gated home on Monday discovered two…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police officers conducting a welfare check at a gated home on Monday discovered two bodies inside with gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as Robin Kaye, a longtime music supervisor for “American Idol,” and her husband, Thomas Deluca. A day later, police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the killings.

Here’s what to know about the case.

Welfare check

Officials said someone who hadn’t heard from Kaye and Deluca in several days requested that police check out their residence on a tree-lined block in the upscale Encino neighborhood, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Officers entered the house Monday afternoon and found a man and woman shot to death. Homicide detectives were called.

The victims were identified on Tuesday as Kaye and Deluca, both 70.

The couple paid $4.5 million for the home in the suburb of the San Fernando Valley, according to public records.

Suspect arrested

Raymond Boodarian, 22, an Encino resident, was arrested “without incident” Tuesday afternoon, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Investigators believe Boodarian was burglarizing the home several days earlier while the couple was away. Police had been called to the residence on July 10 but found no signs of trouble or forced entry. Now, detectives suspect that Boodarian managed to get into the house through an unlocked door and was surprised by Kaye and Deluca.

“The victims returned home while the suspect was inside their residence, and a confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives,” the police statement said. “The victims succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, and the suspect fled from the residence on foot.”

Officers interviewed friends and family, reviewed numerous surveillance videos, and recovered unspecified evidence at the scene, officials said.

The district attorney’s office said it expects to be presented with the case on Thursday, with Boodarian’s arraignment to follow. Boodarian could not be reached for comment. Messages were sent to the public defender’s office inquiring if one of its attorneys was representing him.

Court records show Boodarian was arrested in 2024 for alleged battery, exhibiting a deadly weapon and threatening to commit a crime with the intent to terrorize. Charges were later dismissed.

A television veteran

Kaye had been with “American Idol,” the hit singing competition TV series, for more than 15 years and was working on the upcoming season at the time of her death. She had also worked in the music departments of several other productions such as “The Singing Bee,” “Hollywood Game Night,” “Lip Sync Battle,” and several Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

“Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her,” an “American Idol” spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. “Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Her responsibilities included clearing the rights for thousands of songs for broadcast. In a 2009 interview, Kaye told the Hollywood Reporter how she convinced Led Zeppelin’s representatives to approve the use of the song “Whole Lotta Love” to be performed by Adam Lambert during season 8. “I said, ‘This is the time to consider it. If you’re ever going to try it, this is the time.’ I don’t know if Robert Plant knew, but his manager did because his kids were big Adam fans. They watched the show in England,” Kaye said.

Nick Fradiani, the season 14 “American Idol” winner, told the Hollywood Reporter that Kaye treated him like a son and called her death a tragedy. “She was caring and understanding of the stresses of the show, especially with choosing a song. She made each conversation with me feel important,” said Fradiani, who’s now starring in ”A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.”

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.