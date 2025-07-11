Live Radio
Top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

The Associated Press

July 11, 2025, 12:17 AM

July 4-10, 2025

Dozens of earthquakes and aftershocks rattled Guatemala, people in Rio de Janeiro’s Rocinha favela attended a yoga class, gauchos in Argentina celebrated Independence Day atop horses at a rodeo.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Esteban Felix based in Santiago, Chile.

