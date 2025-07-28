The Latest: Trump to discuss trade with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland

President Donald Trump is in Scotland, where he is meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to refine a trade…

President Donald Trump is in Scotland, where he is meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to refine a trade deal the two leaders signed last month.

During the trip, Trump has also visited Trump golf properties as his family’s business prepares to open a new Scottish course bearing his name in August.

Critics argue the overseas trip — with its entourage of advisers, White House and support staffers, Secret Service agents and reporters — is an example of Trump’s blending of presidential duties with promoting his family’s business interests. The White House has called the visit a working trip.

Trump will embark on a formal state visit to the U.K. later this year.

Here’s the latest:

US-China trade talks have begun in Stockholm, China’s state media says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is leading the U.S. team in the negotiations, while Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is leading the Chinese delegation.

The two sides earlier agreed to a truce in the trade war, and this time are expected to work toward a more lasting deal that may address the trade imbalance and possibly prepare for a summit between their presidents.

Trump suggests Israel has responsibility for improving humanitarian aid in Gaza

He said that Israel “has a lot of responsibility” for what is happening, but said the country is hampered by considerations of the remaining hostages it wants to see kept alive and freed.

“I think Israel can do a lot,” Trump said, without offering more information.

Trump says US will boost aid to Gaza

There was little in the way of specifics, but Trump said during a meeting with Starmer that “we’re going to set up food centers.”

He said, “We want to help,” and “we have to get the kids fed.”

Earlier in the day, Trump expressed annoyance that the U.S. hadn’t received more credit for previous rounds of humanitarian aid.

Trump says he’s only going to give Russia 10 to 12 more days to reach peace

The president was asked to clarify after he said earlier Monday that he would shorten his 50-day window for Russia to reach peace with Ukraine.

Trump said there was “no reason in waiting.”

“We just don’t see any progress being made,” he added.

Trump says he will shorten deadline for Russia to reach peace in Ukraine

Two weeks ago, the president said he would give Russia and Ukraine just 50 days to make a deal to end the war. Now, Trump said, he’s going to reduce that time to a “lesser number.”

“I think I already know the answer, what’s going to happen,” he said, expressing skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to reach an agreement.

Trump repeated his criticism of Putin for talking about ending the war, only to continue bombarding Ukraine.

“And I say, that’s not the way to do it,” Trump said. He added that “I’m disappointed in President Putin.”

Trump disagrees with Israeli leader’s claim that there’s ‘no starvation in Gaza’

The president, when asked if he agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about hunger in Gaza, said, “I don’t know. I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry.”

Netanyahu on Sunday said, “There is no policy of starvation in Gaza and there is no starvation in Gaza.”

Starmer, standing next to Trump, said, “We’ve got to get that ceasefire” in Gaza and called it “a desperate situation.”

Trump said the two will talk about the humanitarian situation in Gaza when they meet inside.

