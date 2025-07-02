The Latest: The House returns in a rush to pass Trump’s bill

Republican leaders in the House are sprinting toward a Wednesday vote on President Donald Trump’s tax and spending cuts package,…

Republican leaders in the House are sprinting toward a Wednesday vote on President Donald Trump’s tax and spending cuts package, determined to seize momentum from a hard-fought vote in the Senate while essentially daring members to defy their party’s leader and vote against it. It’s a risky gambit designed to meet Trump’s demand for a July 4 finish.

The House opens debate on Trump’s big bill — and it’s fiery

Debate has begun on the bill — actually, the procedural debate for considering the bill — and lawmakers aren’t holding back.

“This is robbery,” said Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the Rules Committee.

He said it’s taking from the nation’s most vulnerable to provide tax breaks for the rich.

“It is cowardly, it is a betrayal of everything this country is supposed to stand for,” he said.

But Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy of Pennsylvania said the package will ensure Trump’s 2017 tax breaks don’t expire at the end of the year.

“This isn’t extreme, it’s not partisan it’s proven policy,” he said.

He highlighted the bill’s higher child tax credit and other expanded tax breaks.

“Let’s get this country back on track,” he said.

Democrats say they’ll vote ‘hell no’ on GOP bill

Democrats have struggled to find a unified message since their key defeats in the 2024 election. But on Wednesday morning, nearly every member of the caucus stood shoulder to shoulder on the Capitol steps, rallying behind Leader Jeffries.

“Every single House Democrat will vote hell no against this one big ugly bill,” Jeffries said to a roaring applause from behind him. “And all we need are for House Republicans to join us.”

House Republicans head to White House for meeting

Some of the more conservative members of the House Republican conference say they’re heading to the White House to talk about their concerns with the president’s tax and spending cut bill and its impact on future deficits.

Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina says he’ll be a no “unless something changes” on a procedural vote that Republicans will need to pass to get to a vote on the bill. He says he won’t be assured by promises of spending cuts on subsequent bills.

Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said once again lawmakers were hearing “a line ‘let’s pass this and we’ll fix it later.’”

“We never fix it later, and America knows that,” Burchett said. “It’s the same game.”

He also said he’s unconcerned about meeting Trump’s self-imposed deadline of signing the bill on July 4th, this Friday.

“I don’t care if it’s July 40th, honestly,” Burchett said.

Trump shares details of his trade negotiation with Vietnam

In a follow-up social media post, Trump said Vietnam will pay the United States a 20% tariff on all goods sent “into our Territory” and a 40% tariff on any transshipping.

Transshipping usually means exports that come from China but pass through Vietnam to dodge tariffs on Chinese goods.

In return, Vietnam will grant the U.S. “TOTAL ACCESS” to its market for trade, Trump said, meaning “we will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO Tariff.”

He added that he thinks SUVs “will be a wonderful addition to the various product lines within Vietnam.”

Trump said he reached the agreement after speaking with Vietnamese General Secretary To Lam, which he said was an “absolute pleasure.”

Trump announces US trade deal with Vietnam

He made the announcement on his Truth Social media platform.

“I just made a Trade Deal with Vietnam. Details to follow!” the president said.

It comes just before a July 9 deadline by Trump to formally set the tariff rates on goods from dozens of countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows ‘there will be no Hamas’ in postwar Gaza

President Trump said Tuesday that Israel had agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen. The U.S. leader has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire, and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war.

Hamas said in a brief statement Wednesday that it had received a proposal from the mediators and is holding talks with them to “bridge gaps” to return to the negotiating table to try to reach a ceasefire agreement.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries naming names

House Democrats are calling out Republicans from competitive districts as they try to drum up opposition to Trump’s big bill.

“All we need are four,” Jeffries said, referring to the number of GOP defections that would likely defeat the bill.

Jeffries mentioned several Republicans from closely divided districts, including two from Pennsylvania.

“Why would Rob Bresnahan vote for this bill? Why would Scott Perry vote for this bill?” he said.

House Democrats are gathering on the steps of the Capitol to denounce the Republican bill

“Shame on Republicans for even bringing this bill to the House floor,” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to stop it.”

Trump’s supposedly empty schedule

The president’s public schedule is blank today, but it’s unlikely he’s doing nothing. With his big tax cut and spending bill back at the House, Trump is likely working to bring Republicans on board with advancing the legislation.

Some House members roadtrip it to DC for tax cuts vote

With treacherous weather hampering flights into Washington, a handful of House members hit the road overnight to make it in time for Wednesday’s votes.

Two GOP members from South Carolina, Reps. Russell Fry and Nancy Mace, chronicled their journey on social media.

Democrats also racked up the miles. Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi drove, hosting a Zoom townhall during his 14-hour drive. Reps. Chris DeLuzio of Pennsylvania and Derek Tran of California drove together after being stranded in Pittsburgh.

Tesla sales fell 13% in the last three months as anti-Musk sentiment still has an effect

Sales of Tesla electric cars fell as boycotts over Elon Musk’s political views continue to keep buyers away, a significant development given expectations that anger with the company’s billionaire CEO would have faded by now.

The plunging sales add to growing signs that Musk’s embrace of Trump and far-right politicians in Europe has had a deep and enduring hit to the Tesla’s brand appeal. The new figures also are a possible sign that Tesla could disappoint when it announces second quarter earnings later this month. In the first three months this year, net income fell 71%.

Sales fell to 384,122 in April through June, down from 443,956 in the same period last year. During this period, Musk formally left the Trump administration as a cost-cutting czar and hopes rose that sales would recover.

Pilots who bombed Iran’s nuclear sites will be Trump’s guests for the Fourth of July

Trump is hosting a Fourth of July celebration at the White House on Friday and the pilots have been invited.

The Air Force will conduct a flyover of F-22s, B-2s and F-35s, the same aircraft that were used in the strikes in Iran.

Trump has said the pilots are “incredible.”

Analysis shows Trump’s tariffs would cost a critical group of US employers $82.3 billion

That sum could be potentially managed through price hikes, layoffs, hiring freezes or lower profit margins.

The analysis by the JPMorganChase Institute is among the first to measure the direct costs created by the import taxes on businesses with $10 million to $1 billion in annual revenue, a category that includes roughly a third of private-sector U.S. workers.

These companies are more dependent than other businesses on imports from China, India and Thailand — and the retail and wholesale sectors would be especially vulnerable to the import taxes being levied by the Republican president.

The findings show clear trade-offs from Trump’s import taxes, contradicting his claims that foreign manufacturers would absorb the costs of the tariffs instead of U.S. companies that rely on imports.

Paramount to pay $16 million in settlement with Trump over ’60 Minutes’ interview

In a case seen as a challenge to free speech, Paramount has agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit filed by President Trump over the editing of CBS’ “ 60 Minutes” interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in October.

Paramount told media outlets the money will go to Trump’s future presidential library, not to the president himself. It said the settlement did not involve an apology.

Trump’s lawyer said the president had suffered “mental anguish” over the editing of the interview by CBS News, while Paramount and CBS rejected his contention that it was edited to enhance how Harris sounded. They had sought to get Trump’s lawsuit dismissed.

There was no immediate word from the White House about the settlement of the case, which Trump filed in Amarillo, Texas.

Trump urges House Republicans to vote for his tax and spending cuts package

The encouragement comes as the Republican-controlled House sprints toward a vote Wednesday on the bill after it cleared the Senate by the narrowest of margins a day earlier.

Vice President JD Vance, in his role as Senate president, cast the tie-breaking vote on the measure.

Some House GOP members have voiced reservations about the bill. House Democrats are united in their opposition to the legislation.

“Republicans, don’t let the Radical Left Democrats push you around. We’ve got all the cards, and we are going to use them,” Trump said in a post on his social media site.

