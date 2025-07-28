The Latest: Israeli strikes kill 34 in Gaza after Israel eases some aid restrictions

Israeli strikes have killed at least 34 Palestinians, health officials in Gaza said, a day after Israel eased aid restrictions…

Israeli strikes have killed at least 34 Palestinians, health officials in Gaza said, a day after Israel eased aid restrictions due to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Israel on Sunday announced a pause in military operations in certain areas for 10 hours daily to improve aid flow. Alongside the measures, military operations continued. Israel had no immediate comment about the latest strikes, which occurred outside the declared time frame for the pause between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Aid agencies welcomed the new measures but say they are insufficient. Images of emaciated children have sparked global outrage. Most of Gaza’s population now relies on aid and accessing food has become increasingly dangerous.

Egypt president calls on Trump to assist in ending Gaza war

Egypt’s leader on Monday called on U.S. President Donald Trump to help stop the war in Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the strip’s desperate population.

In a televised speech, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said the American leader is “the one who is able to stop the war, deliver the aid and end this suffering.”

“Please, make every effort to stop this war and deliver the aid,” el-Sissi said, addressing Trump. “I believe that it’s time to end this war.”

He described conditions inside Gaza as “tragic” and “intolerable.”

Newborn dies after mother killed

A newborn died Monday afternoon, hours after she was delivered in a complex surgery following the killing of her mother in Gaza, a hospital said.

Soad al-Shaer, who was seven months pregnant, was one of 12 Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike that struck a house and neighboring tents in the Muwasi area of Khan Younis, Nasser hospital said.

Her fetus survived after the surgery, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The newborn was taken to Nasser hospital, where she was placed in an incubator and was breathing with assistance from a ventilator, footage from The Associated Press showed.

She died several hours later, the hospital announced.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Deaths related to malnutrition reported

Fourteen Palestinians have died of malnutrition-related causes in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

They include two children, bringing the total deaths among children from causes related to malnutrition in Gaza to 88 since the war started on Oct. 7, 2023, the ministry said In a statement.

The ministry said 59 Palestinian adults also have died of malnutrition-related causes across Gaza since the start of July, when it began counting deaths among adults.

