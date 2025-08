HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros are reacquiring star shortstop Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins, an AP source says.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros are reacquiring star shortstop Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins, an AP source says.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.