NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee high court rules death row inmate can be executed without deactivating his implanted defibrillator.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee high court rules death row inmate can be executed without deactivating his implanted defibrillator.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.