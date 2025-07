BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, whose multimillion-dollar ministry was toppled by prostitution scandals, has died at 90.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, whose multimillion-dollar ministry was toppled by prostitution scandals, has died at 90.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.