Takeaways from AP report on Democrats already lining up for the 2028 presidential race

Democrats’ political jockeying for the 2028 presidential contest appears to be playing out earlier, with more frequency and with less pretense than ever before.

It’s only 2025, but several potential candidates are already taking steps to get to know voters in the states that will matter most in the nomination process.

And with no clear Democratic front-runner, upwards of 30 high-profile Democrats could ultimately enter the 2028 primary.

Here are highlights from The Associated Press’ reporting on possible hopefuls’ moves in traditional early voting states:

South Carolina hot in July

Over the span of 10 days this month, three Democratic presidential prospects are scheduled to campaign in South Carolina. The state is expected to host the Democratic Party’s opening presidential primary contest in early 2028, although the calendar hasn’t been finalized.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was referred to as a presidential candidate at one stop last week, although he insisted he was there simply to strengthen the party for the midterms.

Term-limited Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who acknowledges he’s considering a 2028 bid, will spend two days touring South Carolina later this week. He’ll focus on the state’s Black community, while drawing an implicit contrast with Newsom on cultural issues.

California Rep. Ro Khanna, a progressive aligned with the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party, will target union members and Black voters when he’s in the state a few days later.

And former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is having private conversations about a potential run with key South Carolina Democrats, including Rep. Jim Clyburn.

A Kentucky Democrat up next

Beshear, Kentucky’s 47-year-old two-term governor, is scheduled to make multiple appearances in South Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday in what will be his first visit to the state on political grounds.

He’ll highlight his appeal among red-state moderates and Black voters in a Thursday speech hosted by the Georgetown County Democrats in a region that voted three times for Trump and has a large African American population.

“Democrats have a huge opportunity to seize the middle and win back the voters who have been increasingly skeptical of the Democratic brand. But it’s going to take focus and discipline,” he will say, according to speech excerpts obtained by the AP.

Already a sense of urgency

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a rising star in the Democratic party, told the AP that presidential prospects “need to be more visible earlier” as Democrats work to recover from their disastrous performance in the 2024 election.

“What freaks most Democrats out is not really understanding who’s up next. Like, who’s got next?” she said. “And I think that that is really what people want most; they want their presidential nominee now.”

Voters and local officials in key states tend to agree.

Jody Gaulin, the Democratic chair in South Carolina’s deep-red Oconee County, hopes the energy that comes along with potential presidential hopefuls could boost her party’s ranks.

“This is exactly what we’ve been waiting for,” Gaulin said.

In New Hampshire, 46-year-old Democrat Jane Lescynski was eager to answer when asked to what extent she’s thinking about the 2028 presidential election.

“I can’t wait,” she said.

Clyburn the kingmaker?

Clyburn, South Carolina’s only Democratic congressman, told the AP he’s had direct contact with Emanuel, Beshear and Khanna. He also appeared with Newsom last week and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in May.

Clyburn said he doesn’t have an early favorite in the 2028 Democratic nomination contest and may not endorse at all in what he expects to be a very large field.

“It can be Gavin Newsom, it can be Wes Moore, Andy Beshear, Ro Khanna, whoever it is, I think they’re going to have a very good reception amongst the voters,” Clyburn told the AP. “I feel good about Democrats in general.”

Don’t sleep on New Hampshire and Iowa

New Hampshire Democratic leaders are privately encouraging 2028 prospects to visit the state. Unlike South Carolina, New Hampshire features two competitive House races and a top-tier Senate race in next year’s midterms.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, campaigned Friday in the state with Rep. Chris Pappas, who is expected to represent Democrats on the Senate ballot next fall. She insisted her only purpose in visiting was backing Pappas’ campaign.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker headlined a key state fundraiser in May.

And while Iowa may have lost its top spot on the Democrats’ primary calendar, with at least two competitive House races it will almost certainly be a top draw for ambitious Democrats.

Pete Buttigieg, a former Biden Cabinet member and a 2020 presidential candidate, hosted a town hall in Iowa in May.

Others are moving more cautiously.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has avoided any early state travel this year, focusing instead on his 2026 reelection. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also focused largely on her day job. Both would be top-tier presidential candidates should they decide to run.

