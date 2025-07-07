Section of South Florida roadway could be renamed ‘President Donald J. Trump Boulevard’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A busy stretch of South Florida roadway could soon be called “President Donald J.…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A busy stretch of South Florida roadway could soon be called “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.”

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would rename a 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) stretch of South Boulevard that runs from Palm Beach International Airport to the president’s home at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

Legislation passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year directs the Florida Department of Transportation to erect a sign along the stretch of Southern Boulevard honoring Trump.

The legislation also calls for another section of the road be renamed “PBSO Motorman Highway,” in honor of three motorcycle deputies with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office who were killed in a crash last year.

The law requires local approval to take effect.

If the resolution passes, the new signs should be installed by September. The names are ceremonial, meaning postal addresses and emergency-response systems will continue to use Southern Boulevard.

