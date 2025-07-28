Pilot arrested on child sex abuse material charges after landing at San Francisco airport

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A pilot was arrested aboard a Delta Air Lines flight and federal agents took him into…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A pilot was arrested aboard a Delta Air Lines flight and federal agents took him into custody from the cockpit after the plane landed at San Francisco International Airport.

The pilot, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was arrested on charges relating to child sexual abuse material, an official with the Department of Homeland Security said Monday.

Passengers aboard the flight from Minneapolis to San Francisco on Saturday posted video online showing federal agents walking through the aisle of the plane.

In an emailed statement, Delta said that it would cooperate with law enforcement and the pilot has been suspended, pending an investigation.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement, ” the company said.

Authorities provided no other details about the arrest.

