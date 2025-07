BUTLER (AP) — This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors. It shows photos taken a year ago…

BUTLER (AP) — This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors. It shows photos taken a year ago documenting the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump, who was then the Republican presidential candidate for office.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.