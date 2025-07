Days after flash floods killed over 100 people during the July Fourth weekend, search-and-rescue teams are using heavy equipment to…

Days after flash floods killed over 100 people during the July Fourth weekend, search-and-rescue teams are using heavy equipment to untangle and peel away layers of trees, unearth large rocks in riverbanks and move massive piles of debris that stretch for miles in the search for the missing people.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

